Stolen 8-month-old puppy recovered in Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task investigation

SPOKANE, Wash.– A French bulldog puppy is safe again since being found and recovered by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force.

Investigators said the puppy was one of the items taken from a man who said two teens robbed him. The victim said he was with the suspects when they pulled a gun on him. Police said the teens are known gang members who also took the man’s shoes, a PlayStation, and several thousand dollars.

The Spokane Police Department said the two suspects were arrested on first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. They were taken into custody and taken to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility. Taskforce members also recovered most of the stolen items and also seized a total of four guns.

Investigators said the two who were arrested have a history of violence.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is comprised of the FBI, Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, United States Border Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Corrections. The task force is dedicated to keeping the streets safe by fighting violent crime including gang activity and drug trafficking.

READ: Human remains identified as Sandpoint man reported missing 26 years ago

READ: Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit sees continued success in helping those in crisis

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.