Spokane, WA

Stolen 8-month-old puppy recovered in Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task investigation

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.– A French bulldog puppy is safe again since being found and recovered by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force.

Investigators said the puppy was one of the items taken from a man who said two teens robbed him. The victim said he was with the suspects when they pulled a gun on him. Police said the teens are known gang members who also took the man’s shoes, a PlayStation, and several thousand dollars.

The Spokane Police Department said the two suspects were arrested on first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. They were taken into custody and taken to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility. Taskforce members also recovered most of the stolen items and also seized a total of four guns.

Investigators said the two who were arrested have a history of violence.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is comprised of the FBI, Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, United States Border Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Corrections. The task force is dedicated to keeping the streets safe by fighting violent crime including gang activity and drug trafficking.

Comments

Shannon Taylor
2d ago

I hope not. They need to be kept in jail or a boot camp facility till they work off their debt starting at $1000 that they teleworking at hard labor making big rocks tiny rocks no sitting around watching tv or working out in a gym

