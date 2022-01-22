ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3 monkeys missing following crash in Pennsylvania

newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is on for three monkeys that escaped following a crash in Pennsylvania. According to The Daily Item, a truck carrying...

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 20

noble warrior
3d ago

well I'd starting looking in Harrisburg, the the Democrats need someone to run for governor and a couple of other offices !

Reply(2)
10
mydick
3d ago

they need an excuse for the next out break its smallpox wait for it they found some in a lab in Pennsylvania

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#Pennsylvania State Police#3 Monkeys#Traffic Accident#The Daily Item

