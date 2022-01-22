ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast

KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf elected, Welch would be the first black alderman in the city’s history....

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
The Hill

Biden says no American forces moving into Ukraine

President Biden on Tuesday said there will be no American forces moving into Ukraine as tensions flare over the urgent threat of a Russian military incursion. “There is not going to be any American forces moving into Ukraine,” Biden told reporters. The U.S. and its allies have warned that...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure

Comments / 0

Community Policy