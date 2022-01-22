Heat's Max Strus: Officially available Friday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Morris (conditioning) practiced Tuesday, but there's no update on when he might play again, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Morris has been sidelined since Nov. 8. First, he was out due to a neck injury suffered during a blindside blow from Nikola Jokic, but more recently, he's been absent due to a stint in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran forward's neck issue isn't listed on injury report anymore, but he remains out due to conditioning concerns. Given Spoelstra's comments, it would be surprising to see Morris suit up during the Heat's upcoming three-game week.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO