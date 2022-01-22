ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is The 'Most Unusually Popular' College Degree In Missouri

By Hannah DeRuyter
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqIwk_0dsWcDeF00
Photo: Getty Images

Picking a college major isn't easy with the number of possible degrees you can receive nowadays.

Some of the most popular majors undergraduates pursue are business, nursing, teaching, accounting, and biology. According to 24/7 Wall St , "degrees in these fields prepare students for careers in essential industries like health care, education, and retail, where job opportunities are available in cities and towns across the country."

Although those degrees are more popular than others, each state has an unusually popular degree that does not fall under one of those categories.

24/7 Wall St sought out to find the most unusually popular degree in each state.

To find the most unique college degree, they "reviewed data on the share of adults 25 years and older by detailed undergraduate major from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample."

Here is how each unique college major was ranked:

"According to their location quotient — the percentage of adults within a state with a certain bachelor’s degree relative to the percentage of adults with the respective degree nationwide — a metric used to measure relative concentration within a specific geography."

So, what is Missouri's most unusually popular degree?

Social psychology.

According to the report, here are some statistics of a social psychology degree:

  • Concentration of adults with the degree: 3.7 times higher than nationwide
  • Share of adults with the degree: .08% in the state, .02% nationwide
  • Avg. annual earnings for workers with the degree: $30,080 in the state, $44,041 nationwide

Click here to see every state's most unusual college degree.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
ncmissouri.edu

NCMC Associate Degrees Rank on Best Associate Degree in Missouri List

North Central Missouri College associate’s degree programs have been named on the 2022 list of Best Associate Degrees in Missouri by University HQ. NCMC ranked in the top five out of all community college and tech schools researched in the state by University HQ. “NCMC offers affordable, accessible, and...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Degree#U S Census Bureau#Social Psychology#The U S Census Bureau#Avg
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced health care system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost 1 million deaths? Still, even with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox17.com

Dozens of TN schools forced to close as students, staff are sick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 30 schools in Tennessee were closed Thursday due to illness. School district leaders say too many students and staff are out sick to keep schools open. Some schools closed because of both illness and severe weather, including Wilson County Schools (WCS). WCS now...
TENNESSEE STATE
KSNT News

Kansas child among latest COVID death numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that a child is among the 128 new deaths listed on its COVID-19 website Wednesday. The state lists deaths by age group. There are rarely deaths in the age groups representing children, but there is one in the 0-9-year-old age group this […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas COVID-19 infection rate now highest in U.S.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state of Kansas now has the nation’s highest rising average of COVID-19 cases per-capita according to the Medical News Network. This announcement came from University of Kansas Health System Dr. Steve Stites on the Morning Medical Update on Tuesday, Jan. 25. “The state that now has the highest average case per […]
TOPEKA, KS
phoenix.edu

6 types of business degrees to help prepare you for popular careers

Business degrees are versatile. Most programs provide you with a solid base in business fundamentals that can help you throughout your career. However, these courses of study also give you the chance to specialize in a specific area. That’s why it’s essential to select the right business degree for your plans.
TEMPE, AZ
Kansas Reflector

Ban on food assistance to Kansans with felonies leads to recidivism, advocates say

TOPEKA — Despite being 1,230 days clean, Andy Hubbard, a self-professed addict and a three-time felon, cannot receive food assistance benefits in Kansas. The state prohibits any persons convicted of a felony drug offense from being able to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Hubbard offered his journey Wednesday as an example to House lawmakers, […] The post Ban on food assistance to Kansans with felonies leads to recidivism, advocates say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
344
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy