TikTok’s NyQuil ‘Sleepy Chicken’ Trend: Dangerous Viral Recipe Exposed

Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil. Just don't do it, OK? If you thought that was a given, same, but then again, nothing is anymore. Videos have begun circulating on TikTok in which users are cooking chicken with NyQuil and other cold and flu sleeping aids — a "challenge" that's now been dubbed "sleepy chicken" on TikTok. Even worse? Sleepy chicken's most recent rise to viral status isn't even its first; the "trend" appeared on YouTube a few years ago, too. It seems TikTok removed several of the videos related to sleepy chicken (a search for the term now shows many wholesome videos of live chickens), although a few questionable videos remain. Granted, the remaining videos that show users cooking chicken in NyQuil appear to be parodies of the challenge, but that hasn't quelled medical professionals' understandable fears of sleepy chicken becoming the new Tide Pod Challenge.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO