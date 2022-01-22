ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s NyQuil ‘Sleepy Chicken’ Trend: Dangerous Viral Recipe Exposed

By Lauryn Snapp
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've heard of Sleepytime Tea, but we had never heard of "Sleepy Chicken" before — until now, thanks to this questionable new TikTok trend. While TikTok can be very educational, "Sleepy Chicken," or "NyQuil Chicken," is one life hack you should skip, unless you possibly want food poisoning....

literock969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Pushin P' Is Now a Viral Trend on TikTok, but What Does the Phrase Mean?

Launching new music has never been a more confusing process than it is in 2022, when you can take advantage of a wide array of platforms to get discovered. Some of the most popular acts to launch in recent years have TikTok and other social media platforms to thank for their initial success. A new trend spreading wildly on the platform features a recently released track prominently, and many want to know what the track means.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

What Is TikTok's "Reality Shifting" Trend?

If you've recently fallen down the TikTok rabbit hole, you may have stumbled on the reality shifting trend. The #RealityShifting hashtag now has over 1.1 billion views. There are even entire TikTok accounts dedicated to the topic, with tons of tips and answers to FAQs. In other words, the trend is popping.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Shocker: Cooking Your Chicken in NyQuil Is an Awful Idea

Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil. Just don't do it, OK? If you thought that was a given, same, but then again, nothing is anymore. Videos have begun circulating on TikTok in which users are cooking chicken with NyQuil and other cold and flu sleeping aids — a "challenge" that's now been dubbed "sleepy chicken" on TikTok. Even worse? Sleepy chicken's most recent rise to viral status isn't even its first; the "trend" appeared on YouTube a few years ago, too. It seems TikTok removed several of the videos related to sleepy chicken (a search for the term now shows many wholesome videos of live chickens), although a few questionable videos remain. Granted, the remaining videos that show users cooking chicken in NyQuil appear to be parodies of the challenge, but that hasn't quelled medical professionals' understandable fears of sleepy chicken becoming the new Tide Pod Challenge.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Drugs#Food Poisoning#Nyquil Sleepy Chicken#Sleepytime Tea#Nyquil Chicken
12tomatoes.com

Woman Shares Viral “Green Goddess” Salad Recipe On TikTok

When we stop to think about the world of salads, there is a common conundrum that ends up driving many of us crazy. Salads are supposed to be a healthy meal. Those who eat salad are usually also looking to enjoy something delicious, but unfortunately, there are a number of tasty salads that are not very good for you. In some instances, you might as well grab yourself a cheeseburger.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mspmag.com

Viral TikTok Food Trend Predictions for 2022

In 2021 Nature’s Cereal, tomato feta pasta, and salmon and rice bowls filled our screens. What does 2022 have in store for these viral food trends sweeping the nation’s grocery aisles and our TikTok For You pages? I’ve got my predictions. Baked By Mellisa Green Goddess: Start...
TV & VIDEOS
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: The dangerous trends surrounding food on TikTok

Social media platforms hold a lot of power. The posts individuals choose to share can reach millions of people and can have a large impact on those who come across them. TikTok is a social media platform that plays a large role in the everyday lives of more than 1 billion world wide users, to call the platform popular is an understatement.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hypebae

How To Make TikTok's Latest Viral Recipe, Custard Yogurt Toast

First, it was Emily Mariko’s salmon rice bowl. Now, it’s custard toast. The sweet breakfast-dessert hybrid is TikTok’s latest viral recipe — and honestly, it sounds delicious. The ridiculously easy breakfast treat can be made with standard kitchen items, so no need to trek out for...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Recipe Might Change The Way You Eat Oreos

Now that we've reached the part of winter when the temperature may not hit above freezing for days on end, we're more than ready for warmer weather, beach days, and backyard cookouts. And since the winter months seem to drag on, it might feel like it's been forever since the fair came to town.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

We made the TikTok yogurt toast recipe trend, and it's delicious

Yogurt toast is the latest must-try TikTok recipe. The dish has been hyped as "like dessert but for brekky" by healthy food blogger Ayeh Manfre, who hopped on the sweet new social media trend early. The concoction is simple. Take a piece of bread, make a three-ingredient custard, pour onto...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why A TikTok User's Attempt To Expose Doritos Was An Utter Fail

If you're a fan of Doritos, you may be interested to know that the brand partially owes its existence to Disneyland. Per Business Insider, the chips were created when the brand's parent company, Frito-Lay, ran an eatery at the park back in the 1960s. A salesman from the company that provided the restaurant with its tortillas noticed stale tortillas in the trash, and he urged the cooks to repurpose them as fried snacks instead. Frito-Lay executive Archibald West was so impressed with the results that he pushed his partners to sell the chips across the country in 1966 as Doritos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy