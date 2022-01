Alex and Maia Shibutani won't be at the 2022 Winter Olympics to defend their ice-dance bronze medal, but considering that the "Shib Sibs" were only 23 and 26, respectively, at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, you might be wondering why they won't be in Beijing. As it turns out, the Shibutanis "effectively retired" after PyeongChang, according to NBC Sports, but that doesn't quite tell the full story.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO