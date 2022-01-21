ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Michael Ninomiya Confessed To Trying To Kill His Son, Then Tried To Cover It Up

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4)- On Jan. 12 Denver police and firefighters were called to a child in Cherry Creek near the Highline Canal Trail. When they got there, they found the child’s father Michael Ninomiya at the scene with a cut on his face. Authorities were able to get the...

Albany man accused of trying to kill his father

An Albany man is accused of trying to kill his father. Albany Police say 23-year-old Gerald Fraser forced his parents to sit in chairs at a home on Orange Street Wednesday morning. Police say he then hit his father several times with a chair, a vase and a television. He's...
Charges Held Against Man Accused Of Trying To Grab Girl At Coraopolis Bus Stop

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – The case is moving forward against a man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl at her bus stop earlier this month in Coraopolis. All charges against William Gorring, including aggravated assault and unlawful restraint, were held for court Tuesday. (Photo: KDKA) The girl told KDKA a stranger grabbed her from behind as she watched her bus begin to drive up the hill. Instead of panicking, she said she stayed focused, made eye contact with the bus driver and dropped to the ground to try to break free. Gorring ran off when the bus driver called out the girl’s name. Her description helped police catch him an hour later. Dozens came out to support the girl outside of Tuesday’s hearing. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Police said Gorring admitted to it, saying he wanted to hurt the little girl, but she got away. He remains in jail without bond. KDKA Evening News will have more on this story starting at 5.
Devon Manley Sentenced To Life With Possibility Of Parole For Murdering Rival’s Girlfriend In Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after earlier pleading guilty to murdering the girlfriend of one of his rivals in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis during the summer of 2020. The man told investigators that he tried to shoot his rival, missed and hit his girlfriend, Shanette Marable, in the head.
3 Arrested After Man Assaulted Outside Holland Township Restaurant

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people were arrested early Sunday after a man was injured during a fight outside a restaurant in Holland Township, police said. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gunfire outside Brann’s Steakhouse just after midnight on Sunday. Witnesses said several people were fighting in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard. Deputies arriving on the scene found a 33-year-old man who was unresponsive, with injuries to his face and head. Deputies determined the man was injured in an assault and was not shot.
UPDATE: Police Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect Outside San Francisco Airport International Terminal; Bullet Hits Bystander

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — Police officers shot and killed an armed suspect Thursday morning outside San Francisco International Airport’s International Terminal near the entrance to the BART station. A bystander was injured in the shooting by a bullet ricocheting and was hospitalized. Airport spokesman Doug...
Man Killed Trying To Break Up Fight In Koreatown

KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A man has died after trying to break up outside a fight at 7-Eleven store in Koreatown on 6th street and Alexandria. First responders who reported to the scene at around 2 a.m. found that the Good Samaritan was stabbed by one of the men involved in the altercation. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Michael Jonason Charged With Assaulting 5-Week-Old Son

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been charged with assaulting his 5-week-old son earlier this month. According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Michael Alexander Jonason is accused of causing his son injuries that left an oblique fracture to his left humorous bone. The child’s mother was asked by investigators about the history of domestic assault incidents involving her and Jonason, and she told investigators that he sometimes “gets angry,” according to the complaint. She said that she’s only left their child under his care a few times, but she said that on Jan. 14, he called her saying that something was wrong with the child. The charges say that Jonason was “unable” to explain to the child’s mother how he was injured. He has also not been able to explain to investigators how the bone was fractured, other than to say that it happened at about 9 p.m. that evening, though he did not call the boy’s mother until 11 p.m. Investigators say he’s told multiple different stories as to how his son was injured. He has been taken into custody and is charged with third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.
Ashli Babbitt’s love rival claims she harassed her and rammed her car

Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt has been revealed to have repeatedly rammed into the car of her husband’s former girlfriend before the couple married in 2019. The former resident of California, who was shot by a Capitol police officer on 6 January 2021, was also issued with two forms of a restraining order following an affair. Aaron Babbitt’s former girlfriend, Celeste Norris, told The Associated Press that Babbitt (then McEntee) targeted her in a car ramming attack in Prince Frederick, a town about 60 miles south of Baltimore, in July 2016. It came after Ms Norris informed Timothy McEntee that his...
Woman charged with assaulting 80-year-old Delta passenger in mask row is former ‘Baywatch’ actress

The woman accused of assaulting an elderly Delta Air Lines passenger is a former TV actress with credits on Baywatch and Married… with Children, according to the Internet Movie Database.Patricia Yannet Cornwall was charged with assault on 24 December, after a viral video appeared to show her hitting and spitting on an 80-year-old man aboard a Christmas Eve flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Ms Cornwall was arrested when the plane landed.But according to IMDB.com, this was not Ms Cornwall’s first brush with fame. The site says she was born Patricia Yanet [sic] Breton, and took the stage name Patty...
