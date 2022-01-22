Local school district responds to recent COVID-19 surge with rapid testing

District One in Yuma has seen over 182 cases of COVID-19 recently, but have still been testing students and staff in a way other districts currently are not - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In District One in Yuma this week more than 182 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Educators at District One are following protocols and providing plenty of rapid tests.

The district says about 80 students and staff a day are getting tested voluntarily.

With supplies low throughout the country, those within the district are taking advantage of the access.

District One engagement coordinator Christine McCoy says that supply hasn't even been an issue for them recently.

“If anything we’re more concerned about the hours in the day to provide them, so the demand is really high but our supply is definitely keeping up with that demand,” McCoy said.

No schools within the district have been forced to close due to the recent case spike.

The same can’t be said for other school districts in the area. Harvest Preparatory Academy temporarily closed for two weeks to slow the spread and will resume Monday Jan 24. The school closed on Jan 14 after seeing positive cases with students and staff.

As for District One, they’re staying in person.

Students and staff have also been continuing to participate with health and safety measures like mask wearing.

“I think by this time we’re all just comfortable with moving forward in order to stay safe,” McCoy said.

The district also responded by updating it’s COVID-19 mitigation plan. So if students and staff test positive, they now can come back within six days as long as they have improved symptoms and mask up for 10 days after.

