Mart, TX

Hay being hauled in Central Texas erupts in flames

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELK, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with Elk and Mart fire departments on Friday responded to the 500 block of FM 939 after a truck hauling hay caught fire. Firefighters...

www.kwtx.com

Comments

Billy Osburn
3d ago

the cause of the fire, is under investigation, not really much to investigate . Any farmer or rancher knows that this happens often, by nature. spontaneous combustion in hay bails or stacks are very common

Reply
19
Jeffery Donowick
3d ago

If the hay were wet and starting to rot it could generate heat and ignite.

Reply
8
 

