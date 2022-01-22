ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Explains Why She Doesn't Use a Hollywood Stylist Anymore

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid wore a bright orange turtleneck while running a few errands earlier this week in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old model paired her chic top with coordinating orange sneakers and a pair of parachute pants while arriving...

Bella Hadid opens up about anxiety she faced leaving the house after she stopped having a stylist

Bella Hadid has opened up about her struggles with anxiety and defended posting selfies where she could be seen crying during a tough time. During an appearance on Wall Street Journal’s My Monday Morning on Monday (17 January), the 25-year-old model discussed her experiences with anxiety in response to a question about her secret to putting together a “great outfit,” with Hadid explaining that she hasn’t had a stylist in nearly two years, and that being on her own contributed to her struggles with mental health.“I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I...
Bella Hadid reveals why she’s doing Dry January for the first time

Bella Hadid has revealed she is trying Dry January for the first time in favour of non-alcoholic alternatives, after experiencing “horrible anxiety” from consuming alcohol.The supermodel recently became the co-founder and partner of Kin Euphoric, a range of non-alcoholic drinks that claim to “balance body, mind and spirit”.In an interview with InStyle, the 25-year-old said she has mostly cut out alcohol from her life since the middle of 2021.Hadid explained: “I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing...
