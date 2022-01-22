Bella Hadid Explains Why She Doesn't Use a Hollywood Stylist Anymore

Bella Hadid has revealed she is trying Dry January for the first time in favour of non-alcoholic alternatives, after experiencing “horrible anxiety” from consuming alcohol.The supermodel recently became the co-founder and partner of Kin Euphoric, a range of non-alcoholic drinks that claim to “balance body, mind and spirit”.In an interview with InStyle, the 25-year-old said she has mostly cut out alcohol from her life since the middle of 2021.Hadid explained: “I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing...

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO