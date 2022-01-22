ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia reporter struck by SUV on live TV: ‘I’m okay’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad, Jocelina Joiner
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lA8R_0dsWaAve00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A West Virginia news reporter was struck by an SUV on live TV during her last week on the job. Moments later, though, she was back on her feet, saying, “That’s live TV for ya!”

Tori Yorgey, a weeknight reporter with WSAZ in Charleston, West Virginia, was reporting live on TV during a severe weather segment when the vehicle ran into her.

“Oh, my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” she said moments later. “I’m OK! Whew, we’re all good!”

Woman sentenced to prison for role in killing of East Village business owner

Her news anchor counterpart, Tim Irr, said he couldn’t see what happened but was trying to stay calm.

“Well, I have no control over the controls. We remained live, so I was trying to see in the tiny monitor near the camera and listen to Tori while also trying to remain calm in the situation. Not an easy situation for sure,” Irr said on Twitter.

The collision flipped Yorgey’s camera on its side. It caught her getting back up on her feet in seconds.

“I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that,” she revealed as she was regaining her feet. “I am so glad I’m okay.”

After Yorgey was hit, the SUV driver stopped to check on her, NewsNation Now reported.

With the camera still rolling, Irr asked her if she was OK and where on her body she was hit: “Were you bumped down low, Tori, or were you hit up high?”

Yorgey, appearing flustered and shaken, replied, “I don’t even know. I don’t even know, Tim.”

She then added, “My whole life just flashed before my eyes.”

NewsNation Now reported that Yorgey was working solo, handling both the camera and reporting duties on the scene of a water main break.

Yorgey said she thought she was in a “safe spot,” then added, “But clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit, so let me do that.”

Poway residents rattled by overnight break-ins, vehicle vandalism

Yorgey joined WSAZ in January 2019, according to the news station’s website . On her Twitter account , she announced plans to join Pennsylvania station WTAE in February.

“You know it’s my last week on the job, and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” Yorgey joked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Accidents
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

TV Reporter Hit By SUV During Live Broadcast

I always wondered why news reporters always broadcasted to close to streets and highways to get a great background shot…someone could get injured if a driver loses control. On Wednesday, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, was suddenly struck by an SUV during a live shot, fell and bounced right […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Click10.com

Reporter hit by SUV while on live TV gets up and finishes story

A reporter at the scene of a water main break at a TV station in West Virginia was struck by an SUV while she was on live television. WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey was on location in Dunbar, W.V. and, while speaking into the camera, was hit by a silver SUV.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Live Tv#Vandalism#Wfla#Wsaz#Newsnation Now
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

John Legend joins thousands spamming Virginia tip line for parents who oppose critical race theory

TikTok users and activists are intentionally gumming up an email inbox established by the state of Virginia's Republican governor that allow parents to report teachers they believe are "behaving objectionably”. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on stopping Critical Race Theory in public schools – an easy task, considering CRT is not taught in K-12 schools – and established an email address that parents could use to report teachers who they deem inappropriate. "...[It's] for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected, where...
CELEBRITIES
gmauthority.com

Lime Green C8 Corvette Splits In Half Following High Speed Crash In New Jersey

A set of photos showing a lime green C8 Corvette Stingray that was split in half following a high-speed crash are being circulated online this week. The photos were posted by the Mantua Township Fire Department, based in Sewell, New Jersey, to its own Facebook page on January 22nd. The gallery shows a modified lime green C8 Corvette Stingray split clean in half, with the passenger cell sitting near a wooded area, about 15 or 20 feet away from the rear sub-assembly.
ACCIDENTS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy