Somerset County, NJ

Hunterdon Central over Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys ice hockey recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Darren Szanto netted a pair of goals to lead Hunterdon Central to a 6-0 win over Bridgewater-Raritan at Pro Tec Ponds in...

www.nj.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

