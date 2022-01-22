ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

By Holly Haze
Source: WENN.com / WENN.com

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogate!!

Congrats to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have welcomed a baby via a surrogate.  Priyanka shared the news about their new little bundle of joy on Instagram.  She wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.” This is the couple’s first child.

Do you think this baby announcement will put an end to the constant breakup rumors the pair have to deal with?

