Equities with the “disruptive” and “innovative” labels are being pinched to start 2022 amid inflationary pressures and fears of rising interest rates. It appears that those fears will soon be realized as the Federal Reserve hinted on Wednesday that it will start hiking rates “soon.” Conversely, the Fed’s 2022 rate hiking plans have been known for some time, and with 10-year Treasury yields already rising, pricing in rate increases, some market observers believe that innovative stocks could rebound later this year. If that prediction is accurate, it could benefit exchange traded funds such as the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ).

2 DAYS AGO