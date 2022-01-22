ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman told family her boyfriend stabbed her, AZ cops say. Her body was found in desert

By Helena Wegner
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a missing woman was found in the Arizona desert four days after her disappearance was reported by her family, police said. Irene Luevano, 37, a mother of six, called her family around 4 a.m. on Jan. 16, KNXV reported. She told them her boyfriend had stabbed her in...

