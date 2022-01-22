Nurses and Healthcare Workers at Aspirus Langlade Hospital Deserve Fair Pay and Safe Staffing, “Bed Shortage” is Actually a Shortage of Nurses and Health Professionals Willing to be Disrespected by Corporate Healthcare
We’ve all heard there are hardly any ICU beds available right now throughout our state and country. That’s because there aren’t enough nurses and healthcare workers left to staff those beds for patients who need them, and that’s a preventable travesty. The beds are empty. Our ranks are thin. It’s not...antigotimes.com
Comments / 3