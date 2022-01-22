ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, NJ

Pemberton over Burlington City - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
Alayjah Highsmith scored 24 points with four assists and three rebounds to lead Pemberton in a 50-25 win...

