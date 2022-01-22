ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda Playstation Exclusive “GhostWire Tokyo” Possibly Coming this March

By Caleb Gayle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the recent news of Microsoft acquiring companies like Bethesda and Activision/Blizzard, Playstation fans having had many wins recently. With all this news, lets not forget that there is another Bethesda exclusive...

