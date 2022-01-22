Bethesda Playstation Exclusive “GhostWire Tokyo” Possibly Coming this March

It looks like The Artful Escape, a kaleidoscopic 2D side-scroller following a budding musician through space and time, is on its way to PlayStation. A runaway success with the GAMINGbible team, it snagged the silver medal in our list of the best games of last year. "The Artful Escape is twofold: its visuals are dazzling and its story touching and tender, the whole experience distinctly grounded despite the galaxies it sends the player spinning through. Few games of 2021 made us smile as much as this one," we said. If you're a tough nut to crack, it's not just us who thought the game was one of the highlights of a very strong year in the industry. At The Game Awards, The Artful Escape was nominated for Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music and Best Debut Indie Game and appeared on plenty of other media outlets covering the games you mustn't miss from 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO