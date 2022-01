During the last year, too many people left their jobs in law enforcement. The challenges of recruiting and retaining people in law enforcement deserve statewide attention. In 2020, according to data reported to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, we experienced a 5% reduction in certified peace officers employed statewide. The data we have from 2021, moreover, suggests that agencies have been able to fill only 73% of the vacancies left by departing peace officers – not only municipal police, but sheriff deputies and other law-enforcement roles.

13 DAYS AGO