MACON, Ga. — After Georgia's record-breaking surge in new COVID-19 cases through the holidays, the state may have finally reached its peak. Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged more than 19,400 new cases a day. That's down from just a few days before at more than 21,000 new cases. Case numbers continue to drop throughout the entirety of the preliminary window, and that could signal that Georgia has reached the peak of this latest surge.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO