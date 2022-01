Intuit QuickBooks announced two new products aimed at helping small businesses and their employees get paid faster. The new Get Paid Upfront product is available now and lets small businesses get an advance of up to $30,000 on money due from qualifying invoices. The business pays a flat fee of 3% per financed invoice, with no interest charged for the first 30 days. The entire process is handled directly in QuickBooks.

