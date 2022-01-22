ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman told family her boyfriend stabbed her, AZ cops say. Her body was found in desert

By Helena Wegner
Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a missing woman was found in the Arizona desert four days after her disappearance was reported by her family, police said. Irene Luevano, 37, a mother of six, called her family around 4 a.m. on Jan. 16, KNXV reported. She told them her boyfriend had stabbed her in...

www.kansas.com

PHOENIX — After five days of searching, Phoenix police said they have found the body of a 37-year-old mother of six who went missing over the weekend. The Phoenix Police Department said investigators found the remains of Irene Luevano around 10 a.m. in a remote area of La Paz County near Hovatter Road and Interstate 10, approximately 100 miles from where she was last seen. Officials said she had obvious signs of trauma.
