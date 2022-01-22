LoDo double homicide suspect formally charged

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver district attorney officially charged Levi Floyd Diecidue with the murders of two people at a club in downtown Denver on New Year’s Day.

Diecidue, 22, who was arrested last week , is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Devonte Phillips and 29-year-old Hiyaw Zewdie at the Cabin Tap House located at 1919 Blake St. in the overnight hours of New Year’s Eve.

The court affidavit said that Phillips got into an argument with a group of men after he accidentally bumped into one of them. That man challenged Phillips to go to the basement where another man hit Phillips in the head, the affidavit said.

One witness told police they saw a group of men associated with the men who attacked Phillips in a stairway. One of those men tried to kick Phillips and when he got back upstairs, security confronted someone involved. That’s when Diecidue is alleged to have pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot multiple rounds at Phillips and others on the crowded dance floor.

Zewdie was shot and died on scene. He was not involved in the fight with Phillips.

One man was shot in the ankle and transported to Denver Health . Another man was shot, but both survived.

The charges Diecidue is facing:

One count of murder after deliberation

One count of murder with extreme indifference

One count of attempted murder after deliberation

One count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon

One count of attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference

One count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon

The owner of Cabin Tap House voluntarily surrendered the liquor license before a hearing with the Department of Excise and Licenses after Denver suspended it on Jan. 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.