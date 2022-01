IONIA COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a crash with a semitrailer after he was unable to stop his car at an intersection, police say. Michigan State Police is still investigating the fatal crash, which was reported at 11:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the intersection of Jordan Lake Road and David Highway in Berlin Township of Ionia County, according to a tweet from MSP.

IONIA COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO