John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are bidding adieu to not one but two properties in New York City. The couple purchased the penthouses in the same building with the intention of one day combining them into one duplex unit, but never got around to pulling the trigger. Now the singer-songwriter and model are listing the parcel for $18 million. Teigen and Legend didn’t buy both units at once: They snapped up one for $9 million in 2018 and the other for $7.7 million in 2020. The properties are both located in Brewster Carriage House, a historic building that was once home...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO