Guntersville, AL

Guntersville City Schools remains mask-optional, classes in person

By Samson Tamijani
 3 days ago

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Omicron variant has forced just about every school district in north Alabama to go either virtual or mask-required as of January 21. Guntersville City Schools is an exception.

The district’s front office confirmed to News 19 students are still attending classes in person and masking remains ‘optional’.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s K-12 COVID-19 Dashboard shows rising infection numbers throughout the area in Friday’s update, and the state as a whole now up 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one week.

As of Friday morning, there were 124 confirmed cases district-wide, each Guntersville school’s absence rate hovers around ten percent. Guntersville Elementary School has the highest: absence rate of 13.4%. This includes 17 student cases, 6 in staff, and an additional 42 students quarantined. Guntersville High School has an absence rate of 10.4%: 25 students and 3 staff tested positive, with another 33 students in quarantine.

News 19 reached out to district officials for an interview but did not get a response.

EU asks Gov. Ivey to halt execution of Matthew Reeves

The European Union has asked Gov. Kay Ivey to halt the execution of Matthew Reeves "on the grounds of Mr. Reeves' intellectual disability." Reeves' execution is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, but it is currently blocked by a federal court order. Lawyers for the State of Alabama have appealed that order to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has not yet ruled on the matter.
