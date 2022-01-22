ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to report AEP power issues, due to inclement weather

By Valerie Perez
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Temperatures will remain cold throughout the weekend. AEP offers customers with several ways to report outages or power issues. Such as a customer service line, website link, or downloading their mobile app. To report electrical outages, power issues, or if a telephone poll falls in the neighborhood, customers can call 1-866-223-8508. The company also has an outage map available for easy access.

Victoria ISD updates Friday’s school schedule, starting two hours later

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Jan. 21, Victoria I.S.D. will start classes at all campuses two hours later. In a statement, VISD Communications said, “We are committed to the safety of our students and staff. Due to the Winter Storm Warning and forecast for early morning hazardous roadway, bridge, and overpass conditions throughout the city and county, at this time, VISD is moving forward with a two-hour delayed start time for all campuses on Friday, Jan. 21.”
VICTORIA, TX
Governor Abbott prepares for winter weather in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness of the State Operations Center (SOC) ahead of winter weather Beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, morning, large portions of Texas will experience winter weather into the weekend. Starting on Thursday, at 8 a.m., representatives from state agencies who are members of the Emergency Management Council will report to the SOC. They will assist in the state’s winter weather response.
AUSTIN, TX
Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

