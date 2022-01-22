How to report AEP power issues, due to inclement weather

VICTORIA, Texas – Temperatures will remain cold throughout the weekend. AEP offers customers with several ways to report outages or power issues. Such as a customer service line, website link, or downloading their mobile app. To report electrical outages, power issues, or if a telephone poll falls in the neighborhood, customers can call 1-866-223-8508. The company also has an outage map available for easy access.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.