Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon, as well as north-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent islands. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO