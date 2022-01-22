ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 21:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-23 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Franklin, Greene, Hardin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 16:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Union SNOW MAY CAUSE SLICK ROADS THIS EVENING Snow will move across parts of the area this evening, with brief light accumulations possible on roadways and untreated surfaces. This may create some slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses. In addition, the snow may result in a period of low visibility. Motorists should use extra caution during the evening commute.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon, as well as north-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent islands. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon, as well as north-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent islands. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-26 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

