PED drops dispute with Floyd school board
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Education Department has dropped its dispute with the Floyd school board over its refusal to implement COVID-safe practices. The department suspended the five-person board in August after it voted against guidelines on masks, temperature checks, air filtering, and surveillance testing.
At the time, the board president claimed that is their decision, not the state's. Both sides filed a motion to dismiss the case because turnover on the board makes the issues moot. Two members resigned after the suspension, and a third did not win re-election last November.
