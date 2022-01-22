PHOTOS: Winter weather hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Photos are coming into the News13 newsroom as winter weather hits the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.Download the free StormTracker13 weather app for fast, accurate local weather at your fingertips
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area through Saturday morning. An Ice Storm Warning is also in effect for Horry County. West of I-95 will mostly be sleet. Between I-95 and Conway will be mostly freezing rain. The coastal areas will see mostly rain and freezing rain.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1