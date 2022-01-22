ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

PHOTOS: Winter weather hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

By Kevin Accettulla, Dennis Bright, Kaitlyn Luna, Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUCTL_0dsWVyE300

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Photos are coming into the News13 newsroom as winter weather hits the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Download the free StormTracker13 weather app for fast, accurate local weather at your fingertips
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqebJ_0dsWVyE300
    “Randy” the snowman in Florence (Photo courtesy of Nate Eagle)
  • Snow angel in Effingham in Florence County (Photo courtesy of Roberta Reynolds)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcIyO_0dsWVyE300
    Ice in Murrells Inlet (Courtesy of Jacki Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aw9NL_0dsWVyE300
    (Photo courtesy of Michael Tadlock)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjrLE_0dsWVyE300
    Snow in Dillon (Photo courtesy of Leon Bright)
  • Snow in Timmonsville (Courtesy of Elaine Milligan)
  • Snow in Florence (WBTW)
  • Snow in Florence (WBTW)
  • Snow in Florence (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A25bf_0dsWVyE300
    Snow in Hartsville (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozuhc_0dsWVyE300
    Courtesy: Colby Lane
  • Sleet and snow in Florence (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjrWp_0dsWVyE300
    Courtesy: Colby Lane
  • Ice accumulates in Marion (Courtesy: Mary Baker)
  • Ice accumulates in Marion (Courtesy: Mary Baker)
  • Ice accumulates in Marion (Courtesy: Mary Baker)
  • Ice accumulates at Kingston Plantation (Courtesy: Ashley Weaver)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEK4R_0dsWVyE300
    (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DGqy_0dsWVyE300
    Ice in Myrtle Beach (Courtesy: Patti Anderson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cn6t0_0dsWVyE300
    Ice in Myrtle Beach (Courtesy: Patti Anderson)
  • Snow in McColl (Courtesy Brittany Grooms)
  • Snow in Nichols (Courtesy Laurie Thornley)
  • Snow in Lumberton (Courtesy of Derek Oxendine)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqGxO_0dsWVyE300
    Ice in Murrells Inlet (Courtesy of Jackie Center)
  • Snow in Hartsville (Photo Courtesy of Karen Morrell)
  • Snow in Dillon (Photo Courtesy of Jamey Fisher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBZRa_0dsWVyE300
    Snow in Dillon (Photo courtesy of Leon Bright)
  • Frozen chair at The Bluffs off River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach. (Photo courtesy of Tom Cochrane)
  • Frozen chair at The Bluffs off River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach. (Photo courtesy of Tom Cochrane)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZ8Rg_0dsWVyE300
    Photo courtesy Pawleys Island Police Department

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area through Saturday morning. An Ice Storm Warning is also in effect for Horry County. West of I-95 will mostly be sleet. Between I-95 and Conway will be mostly freezing rain. The coastal areas will see mostly rain and freezing rain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

School districts provide updates on classes after winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After many school districts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were closed on Friday because of winter weather, some are updating parents and students about upcoming class schedules now that the storm has passed. The following districts have contacted News13 or posted information on their social-media pages. This list […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Snow transforms Florence Country Club into ski resort

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday wasn’t your typical day on the links in Florence as snowballs replaced golf balls. After a long day of winter weather on Friday, many Pee Dee residents woke up Saturday to snow on the ground, and some took advantage of the opportunity to have some wintry fun on the hills […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
County
Horry County, SC
County
Florence County, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Effingham, SC
City
Mccoll, SC
City
Marion, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a Sunday shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The shooting happened on Reynolda Drive, according to Hardee. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene unit responded to help process the scene, a spokesman said. It was also one of four […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cochrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Grand Strand#Snow Angel#Winter Weather Advisory#Colby Lane Ice#Kingston Plantation#Mccoll Lrb
WBTW News13

North Carolina parks see record 22.8 million visitors in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state parks system saw a record number of visitors last year. According to data provided Monday by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said 22.8 million visitors entered the system’s 41 parks, recreation areas and natural areas, WRAL-TV reported. That’s a 15% increase from the 19.8 million visitors to […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

List: Florence businesses close due to winter storm

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several downtown Florence businesses will be closed Friday because of the winter storm. A list of businesses can be found below. Bubble: Hand-Crafted Bath Bombs & More Chocobella El Agave Mexican Restaurant Florence County Museum (will re-open with normal hours on Saturday) FMU University Place Gallery Smart Phone Repair The Spa […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy