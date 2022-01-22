ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details on Missouri teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student

By Amelia Mugavero
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — FOX 2 is learning more about the Fox C-6 middle school teacher at the center of a current investigation.

Investigators said the teacher teaches at Ridgewood Middle School and is a 37-year-old woman. The Fox C-6 school district said the teacher has been on administrative leave since Wednesday.

She’s accused of sending multiple inappropriate photos to a student. We spoke to parent Holly Burch, who said she saw a copy of the photos on her son’s phone.

“The pictures I saw, it’s pretty disturbing. Snapchat mainly, as what she was doing it on,” Burch said.

As of Friday, investigators said they are conducting multiple interviews and reviewing evidence. This comes after the Fox C-6 school district released a letter to parents saying the district has received complaints about “inappropriate behavior by a Fox C-6 employee.”

Burch said she and other parents are shocked.

“Just like wow. It’s just shocking. I just don’t understand somebody that age, especially a teacher, that teaches children. That’s your profession to protect them, to teach them,” Burch said.

The Fox C-6 school district said it is working with investigators. As of right now, the teacher is not facing any charges.

