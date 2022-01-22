Man sentenced in 2017 killing of Topeka woman

A man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for the 2017 killing of a Topeka woman. Javon Smith, 20, was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder and other crimes linked to the death of Kianna Hodges, 18.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Topeka police were called on March 4, 2017, after a man on foot shot into two separate vehicles, killing Hodges and wounding four other people. New information emerged during a cold case review in 2020, leading to Smith's arrest.

Smith pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and criminal discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle.