Ventura County, CA

High wind warning in effect for much of Ventura County until Saturday afternoon

By Mike Harris, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
A high wind warning is in effect for much of Ventura County Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service says.

The warning for mountain and valley areas is forecast to last until 3 p.m. Saturday. Winds will range from 25 mph to 40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

They will be strongest in the east county cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as Fillmore, according to the weather service.

A high wind advisory – the next level down from a high wind warning – is in effect for the county's coast with winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph. It too, is expected to last until 3 p.m. Saturday.

No power shutoffs are expected because of the high winds, Southern California Edison says.

Because of recent rains, ground vegetation is unlikely to burn and thus communities are not facing significant threats from wildfires which might necessitate shutoffs, according to the utility company.

Updated weather conditions can be found at sce.com/pspsweather.

