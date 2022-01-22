ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

BSC, Legacy High School dual enrollment program a ‘really good opportunity,’ student says

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SKua_0dsWT61000

Legacy High School Freshman Kale Schultz is planning his college career earlier than most high school freshmen.

“My long-term goal is to get a degree in mechanical engineering. I’m sure where I’ll take that. I’ll probably go somewhere in the route of engineering,” Shultz said.

He’ll be participating in dual enrollment at Bismarck State College and Legacy High School.

“It’s a really good opportunity. We’re looking at it and it saves almost $8,000 and two years of school,” said Schultz.

Legacy High School Principal Tom Schmidt saw an opportunity for his students to get a head start by enrolling in college and remaining a high school student all at the same time.

“What we want to do for kids is give them an opportunity for what comes next,” Schmidt said.

That opportunity still awaits as students are enrolling now for fall classes.

“I wasn’t anticipating to get it this large this quickly, but as the conversations keep evolving it just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” Schmidt said.

Schultz is looking forward to getting not one but two pieces of paper in the future showing how hard’s he’s studied.

“It’ll make me feel really accomplished,” Schultz said.

Dual enrollment will start in the fall. Schmidt said this is something that hasn’t been offered locally in more than 30 years.

Schultz, along with other students, is expected to graduate with both his diploma and degree by 2025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Bismarck Citizen’s Academy providing participants extensive knowledge about local government

Twelve people enrolled in the Bismarck Citizen’s Academy are receiving hands on training from about 15 city departments. The class will last a total of 8 weeks. “We focused primarily on internal customer service, in other words the city administration department, the city commission which is obviously very forward facing, but then we also touched […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot State Community Band begins recruitment

If you have been wanting to join a band, this may be your opportunity. Minot State University is starting its first beginning community band this winter. The band is geared toward kids 13 and older as well as adults with an interest in music. Qualified music teachers-in-training, will then tutor band members in playing both […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck Public Schools utilizing new language assist technology to help students of refugee parents

Bismarck Public Schools is using new technology when it comes to communication between parents and school staff who speak different languages. Interactive Language Assistant is a system that breaks the language barrier between parents and school staff through a tablet device. The app works by first selecting a language and speaking a thought. The app […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Education
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Getting the groove back with confidence after the pandemic

During a time of self isolation, women may become less confident or motivated to get healthier. Krasta Schafer, owner of “Jezmirizing’ specializes in raki and pole fitness.. and is working to bring confidence back into young women’s lives. Schafer says, “raki is a japanese regimen that promotes healing within the body based on chakras”. She […]
WORKOUTS
KX News

Little Engineers at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Since 1994, the Gateway to Science program has brought creativity to schools and communities across the state.The program hosts an afterschool STEM club, and each week members are able to participate in hands-on activities that include a science lesson. Working in the programming department, teaching curriculum, camps and clubs, Thomas Power says he loves helping […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

High Schoolers can now apply to SRT college financial aid

Some lucky high school students will be getting a good start to college. That’s because SRT, a cooperative providing internet, phone, and television services will select four students who will receive $1500 in financial aid. One student studying a technical program may receive $2,500 in scholarship funds. For more than 30 years, the scholarships have […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsc#Bismarck State College#School Principal#Highschool#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Community helps remove wreaths at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Wreaths Across America is a national initiative honoring veterans. The Civil Air Patrol squadron along with community members are helping carry out that celebration by giving back. “My father’s been out here for the last three years, my father-in-law has been out here for the last four and I think it’s a good thing for […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Aspire Credit Union donates to ‘Bus Pass Challenge’

The challenge to buy bus passes for students in need has received a major donation. Aspire Credit Union donated more than $3000 to the bus pass challenge. This means the challenge has now raised more than $8,300 for passes. The free bus passes will ensure hundreds of students in Minot Public Schools will no longer […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot ice dancing duo wins US Junior Championship

A Minot native and her ice dance partner competed in the U.S. Junior Figure Skating Championship at the beginning of January. In only their second year together, the pair won the top prize in their division while also setting a new personal best. For most teenage athletes competing for a national championship is unheard of, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck Scheels Store Leader Tyler Halm receives Patriot Award

It’s always a nice feeling when you’re recognized for doing a good job — and it’s even better when you’ve nominated your boss and he’s receiving it. Bismarck Scheels Store Leader Tyler Halm received the Patriot Award in recognition of his support of the National Guard and Reserve. “I submitted this award three months ago […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

After the Whistle: Need for hockey officials continues into winter sports season

The need for sports officials continues deep into the winter sports season. However, while finding someone to officiate a basketball game might be tough, the candidate pool for hockey is even smaller. It’s problem schools and clubs are facing, nationwide. But the state’s referee-in-chief says that isn’t necessarily the case here. “It’s always a little […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Business Beat: The Sew Connection opens in Mandan

Bis-Man’s BG Designs and Start to Finish Sewing have partnered up to create The Sew Connection. The Sew Connection can be found in Mandan. It acts as a retail location for local sewers to sell their works while being a base of operation for BG Designs and Start to Finish. Inside you’ll find a variety […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Business Beat: Bismarck Barnes & Noble moving locations

A long-time favorite is moving but not too far. Barnes & Noble in Bismarck is moving across the street into the Kirkwood Mall — for the time being. The owner of its present building decided to not renew the store’s lease. In March, a temporary Barnes & Noble store will go up in the mall […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy