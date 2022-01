Fat is a necessary part of cooking. When tossing vegetables with olive oil for flavor before roasting or deep-frying Buffalo wings to create a crispy, crunchy exterior, most cooks regularly use oil in some capacity. So whether you’re left with grease-slicked pans after searing and sauteing or find yourself with cups of oil after making fried chicken or french fries, you need to do something with that leftover fat. Pouring it down the sink, though tempting, can damage your plumbing, and tossing it in the compost might ruin your compost.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO