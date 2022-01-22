Man recounts 6 week battle with COVID-19

A Minnesota man whose wife fought in court for him to stay on a ventilator while hospitalized with COVID has died, KMSP reported Saturday. Scott Quiner, 55, was transferred to a Texas hospital last weekend after his wife, Anne Quiner, filed a lawsuit against Allina Health to prevent it from pulling the plug on his ventilator. Anne Quiner alleged Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Minnesota was not providing Scott with adequate care, including not treating him with certain medications and repeatedly refusing to extend a deadline for his ventilator treatment. Allina Health pushed back on the allegations to The Daily Beast earlier this week, saying it had “great confidence in the exceptional care provided to our patients, which is administered according to evidence-based practices by our talented and compassionate medical teams.” Quiner was first diagnosed with COVID around Halloween, according to KSMP, and he was unvaccinated. The family has raised nearly $40,000 through GoFundMe.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO