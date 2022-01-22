Jury convicts United Development Funding CEO Hollis Greenlaw and colleagues on securities fraud, conspiracy charges

After receiving a $30 million investment, Copenhagen's Keepit is looking to establish a presence in the U.S. and is starting with Fort Worth. The cloud backup company announced Wednesday it is putting its U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth. Keepit uses blockchain to protect client data across applications such as Microsoft 365, Google, and Salesforce. It has offices and data centers worldwide serving clients across different industries, it said. In September, the company said its largest client had more than 30,000 employees.

