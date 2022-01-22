ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury convicts United Development Funding CEO Hollis Greenlaw and colleagues on securities fraud, conspiracy charges

By Bill Hethcock
 7 days ago
The CEO of North Texas-based residential real estate...

An international technology company is bringing its U.S. headquarters to Fort Worth

After receiving a $30 million investment, Copenhagen's Keepit is looking to establish a presence in the U.S. and is starting with Fort Worth. The cloud backup company announced Wednesday it is putting its U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth. Keepit uses blockchain to protect client data across applications such as Microsoft 365, Google, and Salesforce. It has offices and data centers worldwide serving clients across different industries, it said. In September, the company said its largest client had more than 30,000 employees.
FORT WORTH, TX
Court records Leads - January 7, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
LAW
Novaria Group makes sixth purchase since early 2020 as it continues to strengthen defense holdings

A Fort Worth company that has been active in the M&A space lately has made another purchase, this time of a California company. Novaria Group, a manufacturer of hardware for the aerospace and defense industries, announced Wednesday the purchase of Hydro Fitting Manufacturing Corp., a company that “specializes in custom high-pressure valves, charging kits, hose assemblies and fittings,” according to a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX
UDF securities fraud trial begins: What you need to know

Six years after the FBI stormed the offices of United Development Funding in Grapevine, CEO Hollis Greenlaw and three other controlling executives of the firm are headed to trial on fraud and conspiracy charges in federal court in Fort Worth. The allegations involve dollar figures high enough to rank it among the nation’s largest financial fraud cases.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

