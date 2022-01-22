Police: Falmouth man faces kidnapping, home invasion, gun charges

Authorities allege Bryan Purdie, 32, broke into a home, kidnapped a woman at gunpoint then led police on a car chase.

A Falmouth man is being held without bail after allegedly breaking into a home and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint before leading police on a car chase, according to police.

Bryan Purdie, 32, of Falmouth, faces multiple charges including home invasion, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as gun charges and driving violations.

According to NBC 10 Boston, Falmouth police said the harrowing incident began Thursday afternoon about 2 p.m.

The police say the suspect, Purdie, forced his way into a Carriage Shop Road residence with a handgun and a roll of duct tape.

He fired at a woman, who has been described as his on-again, off-again girlfriend, missing her, according to the TV station.

CBS Boston reports that police say Purdie then held four people in the home at gunpoint after taking away their phones in order to block them from calling for help.

When the woman tried to escape, Purdie allegedly forced her into a gray BMW after striking her in the head with the weapon, according to prosecutors.

Police, responding to reports of a gunshot, saw the car leaving the scene and chased it, according to the TV station.

Police said Purdie drove recklessly, allegedly hitting another vehicle and passing a school bus where kids were exiting.

Police said they found the BMW on a dead-end road.

Authorities said Purdie crashed the car and was captured on foot with the aid of state police and a K-9 officer.

The woman was found nearby with head injuries from being hit by the gun, according to CBS Boston.

Purdie, who has a lengthy criminal history, was in court on Friday. He will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at the end of the month.