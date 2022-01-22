ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thich Nhat Hanh: 'Father of mindfulness' Buddhist monk dies aged 95

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThich Nhat Hanh, an influential Vietnamese Buddhist monk, has died at the age of 95. His Zen teaching organisation, Plum Village, said the monk "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam on Saturday. A prolific author and peace activist, Thich Nhat Hanh, is often referred...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
BBC

'I grew up in care alone - why did no-one tell me I had siblings?'

Ashley John-Baptiste grew up in care believing he was an only child. Then, out of the blue, he received a message from a brother he never knew he had. He set out to explore what being split from siblings means to those who have been in the care system. As...
KIDS
TheConversationAU

New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust

In December 1938, Yorta Yorta man William Cooper took part in a protest organised by the Australian Aborigines’ League to deliver a letter to the German consulate in Melbourne condemning the “cruel persecution of the Jewish people by the Nazi government”. The protest came weeks after Kristallnacht, an outpouring of violence against Jews by the Nazi regime in Germany, which resulted in the burning of synagogues, damage to Jewish businesses, imprisonment of tens of thousands of Jews and many killings. Holocaust educators in Australia have taken up Cooper’s march as an example of being an “upstander”, rather than a “bystander” during...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thich Nhat Hanh
Person
Martin Luther King
BBC

Former Nazi speaks in new BBC documentary

Hans Werk grew up in Nazi Germany. His primary school teacher was active in the local Nazi Party. At school, he was taught Nazi doctrine. At ten years old, he joined the Hitler Youth, and later the SS. His story features in a new documentary, filmed over 10 years, about...
WORLD
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk’s death on Twitter.“The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy