Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police arrest two men who allegedly robbed convenience store

By Dani Birzer
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 Pueblo police were conducting surveillance on a wanted
parolee, 22-year-old Thomas Nededog.

Nededog was observed to be armed with a handgun during the surveillance and was in a vehicle with 19-year-old Eduardo Montoya. When uniformed police officers approached the vehicle, the two men ran from the vehicle. During the foot pursuit, Nededog pointed a handgun at a parole officer, then dropped the weapon and continued to run from law enforcement officers.

Nededog and Montoya were captured after a brief foot chase. Both men had parole warrants for their arrest as they were alleged to have been involved in a robbery at the Alta convenience on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

In that robbery, the two allegedly tried to rob the store, but when the clerk tried to follow them, one of the suspects fired a shot at the clerk. The clerk returned to the store and called police. A 9mm shell casing was found in the area. Police believe the gun recovered from Nededog is the same weapon used to shoot at the clerk from the robbery.

Montoya was arrested for Attempted Robbery, and Nededog was arrested on Assault in the First-Degree
(Police Officer), Attempted First-Degree Assault, Attempted Robbery, POWPO (Possession of a
Weapon by Previous Offender) and Resisting arrest.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502. To
remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or
www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 9

Teresa Howard
3d ago

I'm glad to hear that no one was injured by the guns that were used in the robbery and no one was hurt I'm glad to hear this.

