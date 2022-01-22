Weather Why’s – Winter Precip Formation

We could be seeing our first significant/impactful winter precip event of 2022 over the next couple of days across the Big Country! It should be noted that while we aren’t expecting significant accumulation (<2″ mostly), it will be cold enough for whatever falls be it snow, sleet or freezing rain to stick and create slick surfaces across parts of the area.
Areas of fog may reduce visibility for Central Texas in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Fog could become dense at times, so take caution and always slow down when driving through fog. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s. The cold front will continue to move through the...
Comments / 0