Lee's Summit girl meets heroes who helped her during house fire

The Pittsburgh bridge that collapsed Friday morning ahead of President Biden's arrival in the Iron City was not known to be compromised and was not scheduled for maintenance via the federal infrastructure bill, according to government records. The disaster left three hospitalized and 10 others injured near Frick Park early...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a...
The Biden administration has increasingly focused on calling out Russian disinformation and propaganda, making it a central pillar of its strategy to confront Moscow and help defend Ukraine in the face of Russia's war tactics. The strategy reflects a shift for Washington as it seeks to challenge Russian efforts head-on...
Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
The House Jan. 6 Select Committee said Friday that it is subpoenaing more than two dozen people involved in the scheme following the 2020 election where supporters of former President Trump submitted fake Electoral College certificates claiming he had won in various battleground states that had gone to President Biden .
President Joe Biden is considering Judge J. Michelle Childs as a potential candidate to succeed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires later this year, a White House spokesman confirmed Friday night. Childs, a judge on the U.S. district court in South Carolina, is the first person the Biden...
U.S. officials have detected blood supplies and other medical resources from Russia near the Ukrainian border, Reuters reported. Three U.S. officials confirmed to the news outlet the presence of those materials, including blood supplies, near Ukraine. Two of those officials told Reuters that the U.S. officials had detected the supplies within recent weeks.
