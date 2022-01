For those of you interested in some more Power Book II: Ghost season 3 scoop, we’ve got great stuff within from the vantage point of casting. Let’s start with the news that a familiar face is coming back for a big role. According to a report from Deadline, Monique Curnen is going to be a series regular for the upcoming season, and she is bringing back her OG Power role of Blanca Rodriguez. According to the official description, “she’s more determined than ever to finish the business of the past” on this upcoming season. Does this mean we’re getting back into Ghost’s past or some other business associated with it? There’s a lot to think about here.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO