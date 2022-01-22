SC one of 9 states included in spinach recall

Lidl branded frozen spinach has been recalled because of the possibility it is contaminated with Listeria.The US Food and Drug Administration says that the products were sold in Lidl retail stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.The FDA says that anyone who purchased 12oz packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach should dispose of them to return them.Frozen Food Development, which is based in Pennsylvania, voluntarily recalled the products after routine product testing found the presence of Listeria in some of the packages.The recalled 12-ounce packages, which include lot code R17742 or...
