ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

SC one of 9 states included in spinach recall

abccolumbia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) Another recall, this time — frozen chopped spinach. Frozen food development is recalling specific lots of Lidl...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Frozen spinach sold at Maryland Lidl stores recalled

Lidl-branded frozen chopped spinach products that were sold in Maryland are being recalled. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Frozen Food Development is pulling packages of frozen chopped spinach because of potential listeria contamination. The 12-ounce bags have a sell-by date of Sept. 10, 2023, and are marked with...
MARYLAND STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Recall alert: Check your freezer for this frozen spinach

WBFF) — Frozen chopped spinach sold in nine states is being recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Routine testing revealed the problem. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Frozen spinach recalled over Listeria danger

Lidl branded frozen spinach has been recalled because of the possibility it is contaminated with Listeria.The US Food and Drug Administration says that the products were sold in Lidl retail stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.The FDA says that anyone who purchased 12oz packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach should dispose of them to return them.Frozen Food Development, which is based in Pennsylvania, voluntarily recalled the products after routine product testing found the presence of Listeria in some of the packages.The recalled 12-ounce packages, which include lot code R17742 or...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: State of the State of the State 2022

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for January 22, 2022: analysis of Gov. Henry McMaster's 2022 State of the State address; a preview of what's to come in the third week of the legislative session; a conversation with Lancaster County first responders about the impacts of opioids on their region; and more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinach#Listeria#Cnn
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux arrested in Louisiana

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux was arrested on a domestic abuse charge in Louisiana, authorities said Friday. Desormeaux, 51, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, was arrested in Breaux Bridge on a charge of domestic abuse battery/strangulation, the Breaux Bridge Police Department stated in a news release.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
abccolumbia.com

Parts of the Midlands see very light Snow

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A few areas saw a very light dusting of Snow overnight. Some people in the Northeast woke up Saturday to cars lightly covered in snow. This is the third weekend in a row that parts of South Carolina and Columbia, and other Midlands areas experienced winter weather.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

John Legend joins thousands spamming Virginia tip line for parents who oppose critical race theory

TikTok users and activists are intentionally gumming up an email inbox established by the state of Virginia's Republican governor that allow parents to report teachers they believe are "behaving objectionably”. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on stopping Critical Race Theory in public schools – an easy task, considering CRT is not taught in K-12 schools – and established an email address that parents could use to report teachers who they deem inappropriate. "...[It's] for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected, where...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy