Theater & Dance

LIVE MUSIC Happy Hour 1/29

By The Rehoboth Foodie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Happy Hour crowd at ATLANTIC SOCIAL this coming...

Synthtopia

Live Kosmische Music Synth Jam

Synthesist Paolo Di Nicolantonio of SynthMania shared this live Kosmische Music synth jam. ‘Kosmische Music’ (cosmic music) is a style that emerged in the early ’70s in Germany. While sometimes used synonymous with the term ‘krautrock’, kosmische music uses synth sounds and electronic effects to create a spacey trance-like effect, beyond the traditional realms of rock.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

Live Music at Rockwell Brewery

Rockwell Brewery is hosting Greg Edmundson, playing acoustic tunes from 6pm-9pm. Diego’s World Food Truck will be serving delicious eats from 1pm-8pm. Learn more about Rockwell Brewery here.
RESTAURANTS
Sun-Journal

Live music at Mixers this weekend

The Joan Kennedy Band brings country music to the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Kennedy’s achievements speak for themselves: she has recorded 6 albums, toured Canada, the US and Europe, starred in a 2-season Canadian television series, and was second to only Garth Brooks as Canadian Country Music Radio’s most played artist. On Saturday night, The Veggies return to the Mixers stage at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge both nights. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
SABATTUS, ME
wortfm.org

Sunsquabi Joins NuFone Rick on XL II 90 Live Music Radio Hour

On the January 22nd edition of the XL II 90 Live Music Radio Hour, host NuFone Rick was joined by Kevin Donohue (guitars/keys/production) Josh Fairman (bassist/synth) and Chris Anderson (drums) of electro-funk outfit Sunsquabi. They’ve been making music for ten years. Sunsquabi have a long history of excellent performances in Madison, including sold-out stops at the Majestic Theatre and an electrifying “Live on King Street” performance. They will be returning to Madison for two nights this weekend, Friday January 28th and Saturday January 29th, at the Majestic Theatre.
MADISON, WI
Mix 93.1

27 Places To Enjoy Happy Hour In Tyler

Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. While you're at the 8 to 5 each day, you might be stuck in your cubicle pretty much all day working on customer claims or various reports and occasionally get up to go to the bathroom or refill your water or grab a cup of coffee. While you're up you might run into a co-worker and say 'hi' to them and that's pretty much it. You never have the chance to get to know who you're working with.
TYLER, TX
pghcitypaper.com

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Kingfly Spirits, Trace, and more (Jan. 27-29)

Notice: Because of the rise in cases and the surge of Omicron in the county, many of these venues hosting events now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. If you attend any of these events, please note this and give yourself time to get a test in the required time frame. Also, please be respectful of the staff and DJs working these events and know that they may get canceled or rescheduled as cases continue to rise.
PITTSBURGH, PA
southeastexaminer.com

Live Music at Laurelthirst Pub

The Laurelthirst Pub is back doing what it does best, presenting live music nightly, often free and always good. This came straight from the Thirst’s mouth: “We shut down for a little while due to Omichronic Issues, but we’re back in the swing and hoping you all wanna come around for music and fun. “
PORTLAND, OR
WestfairOnline

Best of Norwalk Happy Hour at Coals

Join Best of Norwalk, an app that provides users a seamless, one-stop experience to find the best restaurants, shops, services and happenings in Norwalk, for a community Happy Hour at Coals!. Enjoy happy hour drink prices, complimentary pizza, wings & more! Plus, music and a social media contest. Simply download...
NORWALK, CT
seattleite.com

Happy Hour at Bourbon Steak Seattle

It’s a new year and happy hour deals are on the rise again in Seattle restaurants! I don’t know about you, but I am so excited about this. One spot I visited recently with an outstanding happy hour is Bourbon Steak Seattle. Located in the heart of downtown...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC4 Columbus

Create the Ultimate U with Live Happy Live Well

Sponsored content by Live Happy Live Well Media LLC. Getting into the best physical shape is not just about exercising. In this Live Happy Live Well segment, Zoe Guirlinger walks Shawn Ireland through the four dimensions of wellness to help shape a healthy and successful lifestyle. Troy McGowan stresses that every body is different and it is important to listen to your own while working out.
FITNESS
The Tab

Review: CUMTS Presents: The 24 Hour Musical

It’s Week 0 of Lent Term – a busy time for pretty much everyone at Cambridge, amid the bustle of students arriving back to college, half of us still hurriedly attempting to finish our Michaelmas lectures, and the impending promise of another eight weeks of relentless deadlines. But,...
THEATER & DANCE
NBC4 Columbus

Seven Studios with Live Happy Live Well

Sponsored content by Live Happy Live Well Media LLC. Julie Wilkes shares her inspiring story of how being born with a severe heart defect serves as inspiration for every aspect inside her yoga studio, Seven Studios. With a little guidance from Julie, Shawn Ireland steps through a few yoga poses while hearing about all of the amazing five programs Julie and Seven Studios offers to the Central Ohio Community.
WORKOUTS
acuoptimist.com

Gallery: 24 Hour Musical returns with ‘Shrek The Musical’

The annual 24 Hour Musical, hosted by Alpha Psi Omega, made a return to Fulks Theatre in the Williams Performing Arts Center on Sunday evening after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Students participating in the event learned lines, blocking and music for the hit show “Shrek The Musical” to fundraise for Living Water International, an organization that works to provide clean water around the world, in just 24 hours.
THEATER & DANCE
urbanmatter.com

Where to Have the Happiest of Happy Hours in the Valley

Sometimes the grind of a 9-5 weighs on us and the only way to break the funk is with a stiff drink, some tacos, and a few friends. Happy hour turns a frown to a smile, our frustration to excitement, and the perfect way to unwind after a long week. We at UM Phoenix are just like everyone else. We need HH, too. That’s why we’ve put together the happiest of happy hour round up’s for the Valley—handful of places you need to hit up after a long week to unwind and hang out with your people.
RESTAURANTS
interlochenpublicradio.org

Music by Request for January 29, 2022

We also heard a variety of sacred selections, plus requests for specific instruments, including the bassoon, the recorder, the harp and the alphorn. For the complete playlist from today's show, click here. Listen to the entire program again on demand below. To make a request for next Saturday, leave a...
MUSIC
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Disney World Removes Controversial Names From Attraction

Disney World has removed names from one of Magic Kingdom's oldest attractions, likely to remove a culturally insensitive and dated turn. Earlier this week, Disney World removed two references to "Injun Joe" from its Tom Sawyer's Island attraction at Magic Kingdom. A sign labelling "Injun Joe's Cavern" was pulled from the island itself, while a raft named after the character had its name plank painted over. Disney also painted over the name planks for the other rafts of the attraction, which were named after Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher.
LIFESTYLE
Alternative Press

Warner Music Group is bringing live music to the metaverse

The Sandbox has announced a partnership with Warner Music Group (WGM) to create a concert venue within the notable metaverse platform. The space will be part virtual venue, part amusement park, and will host concerts and live experiences from artists represented by WMG. This marks WMG’s first entry into the...
MUSIC

