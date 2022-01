The stock market recovered from huge intraday losses Monday but struggled to make headway, reversing sharply lower Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled an even more hawkish policy in the coming months, sending Treasury yields jumping. Tech titans and Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) rose on earnings, though they were little changed for the week. Tesla (TSLA) plunged despite beating earnings views, as investors were disappointed by the lack of new models in 2022. Several chipmakers sold off hard on earnings or guidance.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO