Contradicting Yellen, Summers Says Inflation Won’t Sink to 2% in 2022

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolicy makers could be complacent about inflation's rise and its impact to good and services that consumers pay for, according to former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. Summers does not believe that the rate of inflation could decline back down to 2% in 2022, according to Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with...

MarketRealist

Will the Fed Raise Interest Rates in March and By How Much?

The U.S Federal Reserve meeting is set to end on Jan. 26. It's the first meeting of 2022 and could set the direction for the interest rate hikes. While a rate hike isn't expected this month, markets are now bracing for a rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting. Will interest rates go up in March and by how much?
AOL Corp

Biden aide: 'We have got to do more' to lower the Black unemployment rate

U.S. gross domestic product ramped up in the last quarter of 2021, largely benefiting "those in the bottom half of the pay scale,” according to White House economic aide Jared Bernstein. GDP grew at an annualized rate of 6.9%, exceeding expectations of 5.5%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said...
FOXBusiness

Yellen threw gasoline into ‘inflation fire’: Former White House economist

Former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett joined "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, arguing that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw gasoline into the "inflation fire" and discussed Yellen rebranding Biden’s economic agenda as "modern supply-side economics." KEVIN HASSETT: Well what Janet Yellen did is that she threw...
UPI News

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged near zero but warned an increase could be coming soon. The Federal Open Market Committee completed its two-day meeting with a statement saying interest rates will remain at 0% to 0.25%, the same level since March 2020. The Fed's monetary policy arm dropped interest rates to near zero at that time as the economy plummeted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
