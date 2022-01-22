Skip Bayless needed a bodyguard in OKC after criticizing Russell Westbrook I Skip Bayless Show

LeBron James is in one of the greatest offensive zones of his career as acknowledged by the man himself. James is 2nd in the league in points per game, only after Kevin Durant. However, despite the blockbuster shows at the offensive end, LeBron is not making an impact on the team’s wins and performance. The Lakers were expected to explode and sweep everyone away in their path before the start of the season. But instead, they find themselves 9th in the West with a 24-24 record.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO