Skip Bayless needed a bodyguard in OKC after criticizing Russell Westbrook I Skip Bayless Show

One look at the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, and you knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Without LeBron James or Anthony Davis, the bulk of the scoring and playmaking duties fell on the shoulders of Russell Westbrook, who has had a polarizing first season in L.A., to say the least.
Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is facing criticism on social media after a viral tweet showed her spraying Chiefs fans with champagne following the team's divisional-round win over the Bills. A copy of the video — in which Matthews joyously sprays champagne over the crowd below her — appears on...
In what is being billed as a first, an active NBA player will also double as a commentator and content provider when not performing his regular job duties on the basketball court. WarnerMedia announced that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is joining the on-air staff of Turner Sports, TNT,...
Stephen A. Smith has received plenty of criticism after his tribute to Kobe Bryant went viral for the wrong reasons. The ESPN analyst, like the rest of us, remembered the Black Mamba on the second anniversary of his tragic death. Everybody wanted to express their love to Kobe, his daughter...
The Los Angeles Lakers are working hard to improve their roster ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers are still eyeing Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings and have offered a Talen Horton-Tucker package in exchange for the sharpshooter. “League sources...
LeBron James is in one of the greatest offensive zones of his career as acknowledged by the man himself. James is 2nd in the league in points per game, only after Kevin Durant. However, despite the blockbuster shows at the offensive end, LeBron is not making an impact on the team’s wins and performance. The Lakers were expected to explode and sweep everyone away in their path before the start of the season. But instead, they find themselves 9th in the West with a 24-24 record.
Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
Tristan Thompson has been spotted for the first time since ex Khloé Kardashian shaded him on social media. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the NBA star, 30, was seen going about his day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, January 27 — the same day that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, seemingly alluded to his infidelity in sultry Instagram snaps.
From the beginning of his career, Michael Jordan was always a phenomenal player. He was an amazing individual, but to win NBA Championships even the best of the best need to have great players around him. For MJ, Scottie Pippen fulfilled that role. After the Chicago Bulls added Scottie to...
The Los Angeles Lakers injury woes continue. After missing the previous two games with knee soreness, star forward LeBron James will miss a third. Per ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, “LeBron James will miss his third straight game with soreness is his left knee Sunday in Atlanta, the Lakers announced.”
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had heard enough from a few 76ers fans at the Wells Fargo Center. During the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Anthony got into a verbal altercation with some Sixers fans. After a stoppage in play, the 37-year-old walked directly toward the sideline and confronted the fans standing behind a row of courtside seats.
When Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blaze of glory just a few weeks ago, it became crystal clear that he had very little respect left for the Bucs organization. Brown felt like the franchise was trying to do him dirty, and as a result, he drew first blood by stripping off all of his gear and leaving the field in the wildest circumstances possible.
Cavs guard Collin Sexton returned to the team Monday, sitting courtside alongside his teammates after spending the last several weeks in Georgia doing his initial rehab following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee—a return that may not be the only one fans see from Sexton in 2022.
Skip Bayless had the reaction we were all expecting when he saw the Tom Brady retirement reports on Saturday. “Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. …,” Bayless said on Twitter. “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”. That’s not all Skip Bayless had to say. He also questioned why Tom Brady is leaving when...
The Golden State Warriors are back competing for important things in the NBA. The Dubs are trying to relive old glories after two disappointing seasons full of injuries and bad performances. This season, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are back on the court together, trying to take a...
Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
John Wall has been stuck with the Houston Rockets for about two seasons now, and it is very obvious that he wants out. Wall has not played at all this season, and as it stands, the Rockets are working on a solution to find him a new team. Unfortunately, it is not going that well simply because Wall has arguably the worst contract in the entire NBA. On top of that, he is injury-prone, and not every team wants to deal with something like that.
